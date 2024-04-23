Chat with the Chief: Clovis Police Chief Curtis Fleming on rodeo safety

CLOIVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're just one day away from the kick-off of the Clovis Rodeo.

Thousands of people will be watching bull riding, barrel racing and mutton busting, along with enjoying live music and Valley vendors at the Clovis Fairgrounds.

We spoke to Chief Curtis Fleming about the patrols that will be in place and how the department is connecting with visitors.

