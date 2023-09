A girl was injured after she was hit by a vehicle while walking home from school in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

Girl hit by car while walking home from school in central Fresno

The accident happened around 4 pm in the area of West and McKinley Avenue.

Authorities say the girl was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit by a driver who did not see her.

The girl was alert and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and was fully cooperative with the police.