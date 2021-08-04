hit and run

Driver charged in Fresno hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old boy

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges against 62-year-old Raymond Celaya on Wednesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was charged for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy in Fresno.

The deadly crash happened late on June 17. Angel Hernandez was hit while he and his family were walking at the intersection of Friant and Fort Washington Road near Woodward Park in northeast Fresno.

Hernandez later died at Valley Children's Hospital.

Police said Celaya had run through a red light. He was caught later that day after detectives received a tip on the whereabouts of his vehicle.

The district attorney charged Celaya with felony hit and run, resulting in death and felony vehicle manslaughter.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

