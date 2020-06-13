child pornography

Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting child and filming it

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man is in custody and accused of sexually assaulting a young child and filming videos of the abuse.

Jesus Tapia, 31, is facing more than 30 felony charges for the alleged crime.

Detectives served a search warrant at his home in east-central Fresno on Friday and made an arrest.

Officers say Tapia has child pornography in his home, as well as some videos that included him sexually assaulting a child.

His bail is set at more than $1 million.
