Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting child and filming it

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man is in custody and accused of sexually assaulting a young child and filming videos of the abuse.Jesus Tapia, 31, is facing more than 30 felony charges for the alleged crime.Detectives served a search warrant at his home in east-central Fresno on Friday and made an arrest.Officers say Tapia has child pornography in his home, as well as some videos that included him sexually assaulting a child.His bail is set at more than $1 million.