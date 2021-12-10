Children First: Tulare County students gaining confidence on and off the stage

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From first grade through high school, kids are in the spotlight!All week, we are featuring Children First stories focusing on the benefits of exposing students to the arts.In the video above, Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos shows us how Tulare County students are gaining confidence and connections on and off the stage.You can learn more about the benefits of the arts in our new Children First special, "All About The Arts."It airs Sunday at 6:30 here on ABC30 and will also be available wherever you stream.