Children First: Hope After COVID

Changes in behavior

Withdrawn

Doing poorly in school

Acting out

Irritability

Sleep or appetite changes

Thoughts about death or worthlessness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families are getting hopeful signs as COVID-19 numbers improve in the central valley and restrictions ease.ABC30's new Children First special airing Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. includes a round table of special guests focused on returning to the classroom, mental health, and the struggles of students and parents during the pandemic. ABC30 anchor Margot Kim hosts "Hope After COVID."Students are back in the classroom, but not all. Tim Hire, Superintendent of Tulare County Schools, explains how the transition to in-person learning is going and steps taken to support all students.A parent explains the struggles of distance learning and why many parents hesitate to send their kids back to school. Norma Herrera shares how she and her family are coping.A pediatric psychologist with Valley Children's Healthcare shares what parents can do in 10 minutes to help their children struggling with anxiety. Cases of anxiety and depression continue to rise nationally and locally.Dr. Amanda Suplee says, "When kids are struggling, families are struggling."When it comes to a child's mental health, parents should look for these signs:Lynne Ashbeck from Valley Children's Healthcare explains how the push toward telemedicine will help give services to local children where they live, learn and play.