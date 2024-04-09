Fire breaks out at Chipotle in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire forced a temporary closure of a North Fresno Chipotle on Monday morning.

The flames broke out around 6 am at the location on Blackstone and Nees, near River Park.

Authorities say a crew member had started the deep fryer, when for some reason it caught fire.

The employees were evacuated from the building, and sprinklers kept the blaze from spreading beyond the kitchen area.

But it's unclear when the restaurant will reopen because of the water and smoke damage.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.