FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chowchilla police arrested a 55-year-old man accused of several sex crimes against a teenager.Investigators say Michael Campbell was arrested on Wednesday evening.Campbell is facing several felony charges, including engaging in unlawful sex with the teen, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and other sex crimes.Police say his arrest is a reminder for parents to check who their children interact with on their phones and social media platforms.Campbell was booked into the Madera County Jail.