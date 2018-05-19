CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL

CHP investigating cause of deadly crash on Highway 180, closing lane for several hours

A female driver was killed, when she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into the center median. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Driver Nicole Lovejoy, 38, was killed, when she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into the center median, causing her vehicle to roll over on the highway.

The crash happened on Highway 180 near Fulton Street, just before 12: 30 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy and Taneea Robinson, 42, were inside the SUV during the crash.

They were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The far left lane of the highway was closed for more than two hours, as crews investigated and removed the vehicle from the roadway.
