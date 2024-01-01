Action News rides along with the CHP during their New Year's maximum enforcement weekend

There's more to keeping roads safe than just looking for drunk drivers or people speeding.

There's more to keeping roads safe than just looking for drunk drivers or people speeding.

There's more to keeping roads safe than just looking for drunk drivers or people speeding.

There's more to keeping roads safe than just looking for drunk drivers or people speeding.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has more officers on the road during the holiday weekend.

CHP Officer Carlos Medina says the hope is to get you to your destination safely.

"It's kind of like an encouragement to ensure we're all following the traffic safety laws. Our families drive on the same freeways, so we want to ensure everyone is doing so safely," says Medina.

Driving under the influence and speeding are the most common stops Medina says officers conduct. But when more officers are on the road, he says people are conscious of their driving.

"I feel like people are more mindful of traffic. They are more likely to share space with other drivers," says Medina.

There's more to keeping roads safe from drunk drivers or people speeding.

While we were driving, Medina noticed someone on the side of the road. The person needed a jump, so Medina decided to help. It's the kind of interaction with drivers that he enjoys.

"The holiday weekend, more vehicles are out. There are more people that need some help. Sometimes, we can help them get off the freeway safely," says Medina.