At least 5 killed in crash near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a deadly crash on Saturday morning that claimed the lives of at least five people.It happened just before 4:30 am near Millerton Lake on Millerton Road and Marina Drive.Officials say a grey Hyundai and a White Honda were involved in the collision.They say at least five people died and three others were injured in the crash.Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor.The area has been closed off as crews work to clear the scene.Those closures are expected to remain throughout the morning. If you are headed that way, you should avoid the area as authorities investigate the scene.