crash

Driver severely injured after crash with semi-truck in Tulare County

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Avenue 416 and Road 42, just west of Dinuba.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Tulare County on Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol says.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Avenue 416 and Road 42, just west of Dinuba.

Officials say the semi-truck was pulling out when 47-year-old Jose Ramon Perez hit the back of the trailer with his car.

The truck overturned and was spread across all four lanes of the road before being hit by another driver.

CHP officials say Perez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with serious injuries.

The drivers of the second car and the semi-truck were not injured.

Avenue 416 was shut down in both directions for two hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycar crashsemi crashtulare countycrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
NB Highway 99 in Tulare closed after multi-vehicle crash
Man believed to be fleeing deputies killed by car on Hwy 180 in Fresno
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
Driver runs red light, crashes into RV in southwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Madera Co. man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Central California coronavirus cases
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits LA County, USGS says
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Show More
Merced Police looking for 82-year-old missing man with dementia
When there's no will, is there a way? Fresno COVID patient told 'no way'
LIVE: Vanessa Guillen's family pushing for support of bill today
Trump floats election 'delay,' does not have power to do so
Madera parents plead not guilty to murdering their 2-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News