Driver severely injured after crash with semi-truck in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Tulare County on Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol says.The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Avenue 416 and Road 42, just west of Dinuba.Officials say the semi-truck was pulling out when 47-year-old Jose Ramon Perez hit the back of the trailer with his car.The truck overturned and was spread across all four lanes of the road before being hit by another driver.CHP officials say Perez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with serious injuries.The drivers of the second car and the semi-truck were not injured.Avenue 416 was shut down in both directions for two hours.