theft

Deputies searching for thieves accused of ransacking woman's vehicle at Chukchansi casino

Deputies say two men and two women stole a purse, money and important documents from the vehicle.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for four thieves accused of stealing several items from a woman's car at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino on New Year's Day.

Deputies say two men and two women stole a purse, money and important documents from the vehicle.

Surveillance video captures the four suspect at the casino

Officials are hoping surveillance video from the casino will help the public to identify the four suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.
