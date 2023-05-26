Thousands of high school athletes to compete in Clovis for CIF State Track & Field Championships

Preparations are underway at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the CIF State Track and Field Championship.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations are underway at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the CIF State Track and Field Championship.

Clovis Unified School District is thrilled to host the meet for the 15th year.

"We get to showcase the Clovis and Fresno area to a statewide -- really western United States audience," said spokeswoman Kelly Avants. "We have about 15-to-20,000 people who are going to be coming through here. Twelve-hundred athletes from about 600 different schools, and it really gives everyone the opportunity to see what our community is like."

This year's meet is expected to have a bigger turnout than last year - which was the first one following the pandemic.

According to Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than 13,000 people attended the championship in 2022. It brought in more than $1.2 million for the area.

Currently, the visitors bureau is making sure people find places to stay because most of the hotels are at capacity.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce CEO said it's a big deal that thousands of people are back in the Valley for the next two days.

"It fills up all the hotel rooms," said Greg Newman. "They eat in our restaurants, they shop in our stores, and they get to experience our Central Valley friendliness."

Once the 2023 championship wraps up, city leaders will begin preparing for next year.

"The CIF State meet, each three years, goes out to bid for potential host, and we won it again for another three years," Avants shared. "Our community will benefit for another three years."

Tickets for the track and field championship are still available online.

