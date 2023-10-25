Plant-based bakery seeing success at Visalia location

With your choice of 18 frostings and 20 toppings, variety isn't the only thing that makes Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls unique.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- With your choice of 18 frostings and 20 toppings, variety isn't the only thing that makes Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls unique.

"We are lactose-free, dairy-free, cholesterol-free, egg-free."

The 100% plant-based bakery has 96 locations nationwide, but this is the first in the Central Valley.

Located on Main Street near Locust, in Downtown Visalia, the team was ready to take on a steady line wrapped around the corner for the grand opening.

"We love the small town with a big-town feel," says Managing Owner Chevella Mack. "We have a great team -- no one does anything by themselves. The community has really rallied together and showed up."

Originally from the East Coast, Managing Owners Chevella and Lamar Mack moved here 10 years ago, but only recently decided to open a franchise.

"Absolutely love the area," Lamar said. "We love the Valley, so we're glad we can continue our roots here."

The brand received national attention through Shark Tank, so getting customer feedback prior to opening wasn't a challenge.

"We did a contest and had people throw out combinations," Chevella said. "The Sequoia Roll includes all of the nuts grown here locally, so the pecans, walnuts and everything on top of hazelnut frosting. It has been our best seller already."

As for owners' choice, Lamar goes for the Very Berry.

"It is strawberries and blueberries with powdered sugar," Lamar said.

"My favorite is the caramel apple," Chevella said.

Cinnaholic is open seven days per week, but hours vary.

You can customize your own or opt for seasonal or signature rolls.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.