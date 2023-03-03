Snowpack brings hope to South Valley citrus growers after recent storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Citrus growers have welcomed the recent storms in the South Valley.

That's because they will bring water security for now and later in the year.

If you drive toward the Sierra Nevada in Tulare County, you can't miss the thick white layer of snow.

Those snow packs and the recent rainfall are exactly what growers have been waiting for after years of drought.

"We will take it. Yes, it's crazy and made it difficult to get in the field and slowed down the market a bit, but we will take all the water we can get," said Casey Creamer, CEO of California Citrus Mutual.

Casey Creamer, CEO of California Citrus Mutual, says there have been some recent changes regarding water allocation for farmers. Changes, he says, are great news for the agriculture community.

"Here recently, the Friant water system class one, 100% allocation and I think class 2 is 20 or 30%. So were are starting to see some of that snow pack allocated for farmers for this year and I am optimistic and the state is too that with that snow pack, even more will be allocated."

He says growers need water security to keep producing the citrus that goes out to the world every year.

"80% of domestic supply is grown right here in the Central Valley, and roughly about 30% of that supply is exported with the other 70% staying in the United States."

For now, Creamer says they're handling adjustments caused by the cold and wet weather.

"The crop is mature enough to withstand some cold. We can manage through some of the short-term difficulties."