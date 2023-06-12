WATCH LIVE

City of Fresno opens community pools for summer

Monday, June 12, 2023 2:03PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a place to cool off in the city of Fresno? Look no further than your local city pools.

Starting Monday, pools across the city will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm daily.

Frank H-Ball Park in southwest Fresno and seven other pools in the city will be open to the public until early September.

Participants must be a minimum of 3 years of age, at least 3 feet tall and potty trained.

Full list of city pools:

  • Frank H. Ball Pool: 760 Mayor St.
  • Mary Ella Brown Pool: 1350 E. Annadale
  • Mosqueda Pool: 4670 E. Butler
  • Einstein Park: 3566 E. Dakota Ave.
  • Fink White Park: 535 S. Trinity
  • Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo
  • Quigley Neighborhood Park: 808 W. Dakota
  • Romain Neighborhood Park: 745 N. First
