City of Fresno's new LGBTQ+ liaison connecting community with services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in Fresno History, there is an LGBTQ+ Liaison within city hall.

For years, Robin McGehee has been a strong and proud voice for the LGBTQ+ Community locally and nationwide.

"She is someone who walks the walk. She puts her blood, sweat, and tears into her advocacy," said Fresno City Councilmember Annalisa Perea.

Three months ago, McGehee took on a first-of-its-kind role as the LGBTQ+ Liaison within the City of Fresno's Office of Community Affairs.

A role she says is a two-way street.

"It gives City Hall a chance to get the word out about job announcements for LGBTQ+ citizens, where to offer complaints or needs you may have if you are suffering discrimination, and it shows validity and dignity to people like me," said McGehee.

Mayor Jerry Dyer believes McGehee is the right person for the role.

"She has a tremendous personality and is not going to allow things to fester," said Dyer.

McGehee says connecting the LGBTQ+ community with services and resources makes a difference for thousands.

"It's a wonderful feeling, getting a call from councilmembers saying I have an LGBTQ youth who was kicked out of their home because they are queer. 'Do you know who could help?'" explained McGehee.

Perrera has worked closely with McGehee for years and is looking forward to the future of the role.

"We are raising the bar too and setting an example of what leadership should look like," said Perrera.

"We may agree or disagree on some things, but what can we work on together, and how can we make a better Fresno? That is my goal," McGehee added.

