Cityfest at Fresno City College to celebrate student success

ABC30 Digital Team
ByABC30 Digital Team
Thursday, September 28, 2023 9:51PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you're invited to celebrate student success at Fresno City College.

CityFest is one of the school's largest fundraisers for student scholarships.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with organizer Ernie Garcia and faculty member Karla Kirk to chat about how you can help support their meaningful mission.

You can help Fresno City College reach its fundraising goal by going to CityFest -- which is this Friday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Old Administration Building Courtyard.

