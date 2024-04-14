Over 200 cars registered for Clovis Water Tower Car Show

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of classic cars lined up this weekend in Old Town Clovis.

The Tower Car Show turned into the Water Tower Car Show.

The free event had plenty of vintage cars lined up. About 227 cars registered for this event in total.

Trophies were handed out to the top 50 cars.

Organizers say they are proud of the event's transition to Clovis.

"We've done it in the tower for many years we decided to switch it up a little bit," Event organizer Connie Faught said. "We were welcomed with open arms anyone to come in.''

Proceeds from this event will benefit local organizations.