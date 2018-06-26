VISALIA

Closing arguments begin in Visalia child murder trial

EMBED </>More Videos

The trial of a South Valley man accused of murdering his baby daughter nearly six years ago is coming to a close. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The trial of a South Valley man accused of murdering his baby daughter nearly six years ago is coming to a close.

Closing arguments started in department five of the Tulare County Courthouse today, almost a month after the trial of Aaron Rowe began.

Today, prosecutor Brenda Broker acknowledged that members of the jury had put their lives on hold for nearly two months (including jury selection).

Courtney Johnson, Aaron's ex-wife, pleaded guilty to child abuse and is awaiting sentencing this fall.

Tuesday, Broker said Courtney didn't kill her daughter Peyton, but she didn't protect her from Aaron.

"He could pretty much do anything he wanted, and she would always defer to him," Broker said. "So pretty much she did whatever he said, or she was to accept anything that he did."

On the day Courtney went back to work in November of 2012, Aaron texted her, saying he had tripped over their dog and fell with Peyton to the ground.

But Broker says there's no evidence the fall happened, and if it did, it does not explain the injuries found on Peyton when she died a few days later.

Broker reviewed those injuries for the jury, including the bruising on Peyton's ear and face, her severe head and brain injuries, and the multiple fractures throughout her body.

Some of them, like the broken ribs, were already healing.

The doctor who performed Peyton's autopsy determined she died of cardiac arrest with minutes of blunt force trauma.

"They weren't self-inflicted or anything like that," Broker said. "It had nothing to do with a medical condition; these are all inflicted injuries."

Despite her turner syndrome diagnosis, prosecutors say Peyton was a healthy baby.

But Rowe's defense team disagrees, saying Peyton had fragile bones.

A doctor for the defense has previously testified that he does not believe Peyton was abused.

The defense has said Aaron was a loving and caring father, but prosecutors argue there was abuse, and that the pictures shown in court are deceiving.

If convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors will argue for the death penalty in the next phase of the trial.

Rowe's defense team will continue presenting their closing arguments on Wednesday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild abusemurderVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISALIA
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
3 teens arrested in Visalia carjacking
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Visalia
Congressional candidate, Andrew Janz campaign office vandalized
More visalia
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News