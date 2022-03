CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department needs your help identifying three people accused of placing skimming devices on multiple ATMs.Investigators say all three suspects are wanted for felony ID theft.Anyone who recognizes any of them can provide an anonymous tip on the free Clovis Police Department app.Police say as a reminder, always check card readers for signs of tampering and protect your PIN by covering the keypad.