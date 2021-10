CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plans are underway to widen a highly-traveled stretch of road in Clovis.A community meeting took place Tuesday night to present construction plans for Shaw Avenue between DeWolf Avenue and McCall Avenue near Clovis East High School.The project includes a raised median island, new traffic signals and sewer and water infrastructure.The Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District also discussed storm drainage facilities necessary for future development.Construction is expected to begin in September and will take up to a year to complete.