Major upgrades coming to Mariposa Plaza in downtown Fresno

The plaza sits on Mariposa and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno is about to get some major upgrades.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa Plaza is getting major improvements.

"I've always said great cities have great downtowns, and that is exactly what we are pursuing," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

The plaza sits on Mariposa and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno-hosting a variety of events.

"We have numerous festivals that take place here. Everything from Fiestas Patrias to FresYes to so many other tree lighting events," Fresno city councilmember Miguel Arias said.

The area will continue to be a hub for those events with added water misters, lighting, shade and double the amount of trees.

"We all know folks who live in Fresno in the hot summer months, we need all the shade that we can get and we will make sure we have that shade right here," Dyer said.

All upgrades have been made possible through the Transformative Climate Communities grant program and American Rescue funds in an effort to better downtown Fresno with added sustainability.

"The new pavilion will have an area that is designated to capture the rainwater that will be stored through a drainage system underground and be able to provide additional irrigation to the landscaping on this property," Dyer explained.

The plaza will maintain its historical landmark distinction as the site of the Fresno Free Speech Fight in 1910.

The city hopes to turn the plaza into an ice rink for families in the winter.

Construction on the plaza will start on Monday and last 4 to 5 months. Completion is expected by the Fall of 2024.

