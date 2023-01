1 hospitalized after truck crashes into Clovis home and starts fire, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a home in Clovis Wednesday morning, starting a fire.

Authorities say the truck crashed into a home on Pollasky and 8th. Both the house and truck caught on fire.

Crews are now at the home putting out the flames.

One person was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.