Car goes airborne before crashing into garage of Southern California home: VIDEO

KABC logo
Monday, April 15, 2024
Video shows car go airborne before crashing into Jurupa Valley garage
A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Jurupa Valley ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. -- A driver who was attempting to make a turn on a residential street in Southern California ended up crashing into the garage of a home.

The incident happened earlier this month. Video shows the driver trying to make the turn at a high rate of speed before it went airborne and barreled into the garage in Jurupa Valley.

The house and multiple parked cars were damaged.

The driver of the car was able to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. That person was later taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

