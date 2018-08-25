Clovis family still in Hawaii following powerful Storm Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Williams family say they are glad to be back home in Fresno safe and sound, after a surreal end to their weeklong vacation in Maui.

"There was a lot of wind the surges got pretty intense," said Christina Williams.

The family of six was on the Hawaiian Island for a wedding, when they received the news that a powerful category five hurricane would come close to Hawaii.

"We started talking to a lot of the locals' bartender's housekeepers the people that were in the shops and once they started saying this is pretty serious is we need to figure out a game plan," said Williams.

She says they realized it was serious when resort staff began leaving notices like this under their door to keep them informed, securing outdoor furniture, and putting out sandbags around the hotel.

When it came time to leave there was a power outage at the packed airport combined with a two-hour flight delay.

"A little intense definitely a story we won't forget but once we got on the airplane it was so calm no turbulence and we were just happy to come home," said Williams.

A Clovis family celebrating their daughter's high school graduation before they send her off to college are still in Hawaii. They say they knew about hurricane lane before they left and that the weather in Honolulu hasn't been too bad.

"It's just been overcast breezy go outside at any time there are people in the water people surfing," said Chief Justesen.

But the tropical storm is still affecting their vacation. They say they have yet to see all Hawaii has to offer.
