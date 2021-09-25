Community & Events

Hot air balloons take to skies as Clovis Fest kicks off

The 46th annual Clovis Fest is happening this weekend.
Skies filled with hot air balloons as Clovis Fest kicks off

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as Clovis skies were taken over by bright and high-flying hot air balloons on Saturday.

The 46th annual Clovis Fest is happening this weekend.

This family-friendly event brings the community together for a beautiful experience like the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly.

Guests came out before sunrise and through the morning to experience the awe-inspiring "night-fire" Balloon Glow.

Tethered rides were available only on the Noble Credit union Hair Air Balloon.

"If you haven't been around a balloon, come check it out, it's so much fun. We just have a blast up there and the tethered rides is an inexpensive way to get a feel for ballooning," said hot air balloon meister Bob Locklin.

Tethered rides will be provided onsite for the Noble Credit Union Hot Air Balloon.

It's on a first come, first-served basis for 10 bucks cash.

Arrive early.

