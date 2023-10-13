A Fresno jury heard from a former sheriff's detective in the case against Sandra Garcia and Miguel Carriedo on Thursday.

Detective says alibis didn't line up in 2016 Clovis kidnapping case

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno jury heard from a former sheriff's detective in the case against Sandra Garcia and Miguel Carriedo on Thursday.

"The alibi that Miguel and Sandra had given were not the same," Andrea McCormick Wisemer said. She is a former Fresno County Sheriff's Office detective.

Garcia and her son, Mark Anthony Roque, are on trial for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl nearly eight years ago.

Prosecutors say Garica planned the crime with Carriedo, her cousin because she was angry at the teen's dad.

The two were dating, but Johan Gidstedt told the jury last month there was tension, and he evicted Garcia from his Clovis home.

On Thursday, the jury heard from Wisemer, who helped piece the case together.

"We discovered that Miguel Carriedo was involved, and we were looking for the car that we believed was involved in the kidnapping," she said.

Much of Thursday's evidence involved Carriedo.

After the kidnapping, he spent four years on the loose before authorities arrested him in Mexico in August 2020.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and torture. Earlier this week, he testified against Garcia and Roque.

Chief investigating officer Jesse Gloria told the jury about his two-hour interview with Carriedo.

Gloria seemingly revealed a detail that could help prosecutors as they pin responsibility on Garcia and her son.

"I sensed a little bit of regret, a little bit of - there was some emotion," Fresno County Sherriff's Office Detective Jesse Gloria said. "Little bit of anger."

After weeks of hearing the prosecution's case, the defense is expected to argue its side on Monday.

But one of the defense attorneys told Action News their case would only take a few hours, meaning the jury could start deliberating as soon as Tuesday.

