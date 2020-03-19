Clovis Police searching for at-risk, missing 76-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.Officials say Raymond Harris was last seen walking in the area of Temperance and Herndon Avenues at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.Harris was last seen wearing a hospital gown and no shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.Police say Harris is new to the area and lives near Peach and Sierra Avenues.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clovis Police at 559-324-2800.