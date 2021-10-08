Police: Man shoots and kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man shot and killed a woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself late Thursday night.Police received reports of shots being fired at a home on Los Altos near Bliss just before 11:30 pm.When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head lying on the driveway.She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Investigators say they spoke with witnesses and quickly learned the identity of a suspect.They went to a home about a mile from the crime scene on Polson Avenue. That's when they heard one gunshot.The man fatally shot himself in his backyard.Officials said the suspect and victim had previously been involved in a dating relationship.Right now, investigators say there are no other suspects.Detectives have worked through the night collecting evidence from both homes. They are expected to continue their investigation for several more hours.