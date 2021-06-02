Moment of silence held at Clovis North graduation for senior who died unexpectedly

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North High School's graduation ceremony included a moment of silence for a student who set to receive her diploma on Tuesday night.Eighteen-year-old Olivia Patla died Monday morning, never getting the chance to walk across the stage."Prior to beginning tonight's ceremony, would you please join me in sharing a moment of silence for one of our seniors, Olivia Patla, and the Patla family," school officials said during the ceremony.A spokesperson with Clovis Unified says the teen died suddenly and unexpectedly.A special chair was reserved for Patla during Tuesday night's commencement.Authorities have yet to release a cause of death.