Moment of silence held at Clovis North graduation for senior who died unexpectedly

Eighteen-year-old Olivia Patla died Monday morning, never getting the chance to walk across the stage.
"Prior to beginning tonight's ceremony, would you please join me in sharing a moment of silence for one of our seniors, Olivia Patla, and the Patla family," school officials said during the ceremony.
A spokesperson with Clovis Unified says the teen died suddenly and unexpectedly.
A special chair was reserved for Patla during Tuesday night's commencement.
Authorities have yet to release a cause of death.