Moment of silence held at Clovis North graduation for senior who died unexpectedly

Eighteen-year-old Olivia Patla died Monday morning, never getting the chance to walk across the stage.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North High School's graduation ceremony included a moment of silence for a student who set to receive her diploma on Tuesday night.

Eighteen-year-old Olivia Patla died Monday morning, never getting the chance to walk across the stage.

"Prior to beginning tonight's ceremony, would you please join me in sharing a moment of silence for one of our seniors, Olivia Patla, and the Patla family," school officials said during the ceremony.

A spokesperson with Clovis Unified says the teen died suddenly and unexpectedly.

A special chair was reserved for Patla during Tuesday night's commencement.

Authorities have yet to release a cause of death.

More TOP STORIES News