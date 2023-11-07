Clovis organization empowers young women through transitional housing program

A Clovis organization is taking action to empower young women who have aged out of foster or group homes.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis organization is taking action to empower young women who have aged out of foster or group homes.

Gracefamilyluv (GFL) launched its transitional housing program in July.

"I'd definitely be homeless -- like eating out of trash cans, sleeping on the sidewalk, cold in the middle of the winter," shared Hayli.

Early Monday morning, the 18-year-old enjoyed a donut for breakfast -- thinking about what her life looked like starting at six years old.

She went from living in foster care to being adopted and kicked out at 16 years old to group homes.

Hayli never thought she'd ever have safe space to live -- until she was referred to Gracefamilyluv.

"I could have the safety that I really needed, and the stability that I really needed, as well as the support," she said.

Hayli is one of five young women living in the organization's transitional home and going through its program that focuses on Christian values.

"We created a 12-month program that has workshops that have to do with healing, with growth mindset and volunteering, life skills -- everything that they need to know to be an adult, basically," explained executive director Vanessa Castaneda.

In less than three months, Hayli earned her driver's license. Now, she's able to use the organization's car to go to work.

Her dreams are only getting bigger.

"I decided that I wanted to get my esthetician and cosmetology license," she said. "So my next goal is to start school."

According to Castaneda, there are many young women - like Hayli - in Fresno County, who are falling through the cracks. She expects more girls to need GFL's support.

She hopes to open more homes, including one for young men.

Gracefamilyluv is always looking for donations and volunteers.

"Just be able to share with the girls -- to share the love that they've never received," Castaneda said.

Currently, the young women are working on a volunteer project to help families in the community that are unhoused. They are looking for donated winter clothes, blankets and soup to hand out.

If you're interested in learning more about the organization, visit Facebook.

