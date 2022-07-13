1 hospitalized after being shot during confrontation with Clovis police

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital after being shot during a confrontation with Clovis police officers.Police say that just after 10 pm on Tuesday, they received reports of an armed person in the area of Burl Ave and El Paso Ave.When officers arrived, they encountered the person and shots were fired. It is unclear who fired the shots.Police say no officers were injured, but the suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital.We will continue to update this story as we receive more details.