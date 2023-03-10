Fresno County Corner's Office identifies Clovis woman who died suspiciously, investigation continues

Clovis Police are investigating a woman's death after she was found on the side of the road. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman who died suspiciously last weekend has been identified as police continue their investigation.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 67-year-old Barbara Rote of Cloivs.

Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, Clovis Police received a call about an injured person on the side of the road at McKelvy and Vartikian Avenues.

When police and firefighters arrived -- they found a woman, now identified as Rote, on the ground next to a dog on a leash.

Rote was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Rote was walking her dog in a neighborhood near hers on Saturday morning. Early indication shows that she died from blunt force trauma but it's unknown what exactly caused her injuries.

Surveillance video from several homes shows a red 4-door Toyota Corolla on the street and at the time Rote was walking her dog.

An autopsy has been performed and detectives continue their investigation.

If you have information or video surveillance of the McKelvy and Vartikian area, contact detectives at (559) 324-3495.

