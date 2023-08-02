Woman found dead inside car in Tulare County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car in Tulare County on Tuesday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car in Tulare County on Tuesday.

The woman's body was found around 3:40 pm outside of a home in the area of Road 124 and Avenue 352.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the woman had traumatic injuries on her body.

Homicide detectives are at the home as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

