Deputies investigating suspicious death in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of La Vina.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dead adult male at a migrant laborer community on Avenue 9 and Road 24.

The Madera County Sheriff's Investigations Bureau is on scene investigating the circumstances of the death.

No further details were released as the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.