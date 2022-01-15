Woman shot at Clovis hookah store dies, suspect to be charged with homicide, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police say the woman who was shot while working at a hookah store last week died from her injuries on Saturday.Authorities identified the woman as 36-year-old Gurpreet Marahar of Clovis.Harmanpreet Singh, 27, was arrested by detectives hours after the shooting and will now face homicide charges along with domestic violence, officials said.They also recovered a firearm they believe was used in the shooting."We don't know exactly what happened right before the shooting, we can speculate based on the video, but it did not appear that there was a struggle of any type," said Clovis Police Dept. Sgt. Jim Koch.Investigators said the victim and Singh previously had a dating relationship.The victim's family did not want to speak on camera, but disputed that claim, saying the two were just friends.