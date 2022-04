CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is in custody, accused of firing shots near a casino in Clovis.It happened after 9 pm on Wednesday at Shaw and Willow Avenues near the 500 Club Casino.Clovis police say several bullets hit a vehicle. No one was hurt.Investigators have not given any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.Willow Avenue was shut down for several hours for the investigation. The street has since reopened.