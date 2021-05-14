Community & Events

Breweries, food trucks to come together for Clovis Taco and Taps Trail

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A delicious new experience is coming to the neighborhood in Clovis.

Next weekend, a dozen breweries and food trucks will join forces to bring you the Clovis Taco and Taps Trail.

The event is being hosted by Fresno Street and Realty Concepts.

The community will get to visit six different Clovis businesses and also enjoy some tasty taco trucks parked out front.

You can walk, ride your bike - or even hitch a free ride on a trolley.

"We thought it was perfect to do a 'tacos and taps' trail where you could go from brewery to brewery, get tacos and beer, help all of these small businesses. Coolest part to me - we have the Old Town trolley running all day. So people can go to one brewery hop on the trolley and go to the next place," says Mike Oz with Fresno Street Eats.

The Clovis Taco & Taps Trail is next Saturday May 22nd from noon until 8 pm.

Participating breweries are: House of Pendragon (Clovis location), Machinehead, Crow & Wolf, Mad Duck (Clovis location), 559 Brewing and Tactical Ops Brewing.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.
