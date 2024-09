Clovis Taco and Taps Trail returns Saturday

The fourth annual Clovis Taco and Taps Trail is back Saturday with some exciting new stops.

Fresno Street Eats combines the bustling Clovis brewery scene with Fresno County's world-famous taco trucks.

The trail consists of Clovis breweries, paired with taco trucks associated with Fresno Street Eats.

Shuttles are running all day giving people free rides from brewery to brewery.

It's free to attend.

You just pay for your food or drinks.