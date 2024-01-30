1st meeting for new Clovis Unified boundary lines happening tonight

Tuesday night will be the first of several meetings for community members to discuss new boundary lines.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to the Clovis Unified School District.

It will take place at 5:30 pm in the Clovis East High School Multi-Purpose Room.

Last Friday, Clovis Unified released two draft proposals for new boundaries throughout the district, which lays out which schools students could attend in Fall 2025.

Scenario one shows the area between Tollhouse, Herndon and Thompson Avenues moving from Buchanan High to Clovis High, while scenario "A" keeps that area within Buchanan's boundary.

Both scenarios have a majority of what is now Clovis East going to Clovis South, and a neighborhood between Willow and Maple going to Clovis West rather than Clovis North.

Some campuses near new communities with many young families are overcrowded, while some schools near established neighborhoods have room to spare.

Families will be able to learn more about the proposed boundaries and weigh in on them at community meetings at each of the Clovis Unified high schools.

It will focus on the Clovis East area, which is impacted by the opening of the new Clovis South.