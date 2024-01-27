Clovis Unified releases first draft for new proposed boundaries

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified released two draft proposals for new boundaries throughout the district on Friday.

Scenario 1 shows the area between Tollhouse, Herndon, and Thompson avenues moving from Buchanan High to Clovis High, while Scenario A keeps that area within Buchanan's boundary.

Both scenarios have most of what is now Clovis East going to Clovis South and a neighborhood between Willow and Maple going to Clovis West rather than Clovis North.

They lay out which schools students could attend in the fall of 2025.

The district says new boundaries were made necessary by the new campus opening.

They are also trying to utilize existing space better.

Some campuses near new communities with many young families are overcrowded, while some schools near established neighborhoods have room to spare.

Clovis Unified has used projected development maps from Fresno and Clovis to help the community understand why the boundary shift is needed.

If the boundaries were to stay as they are now, the district says the enrollment balance would worsen.

To see how your address is affected, use this interactive map.

Families will be able to learn more about the proposed boundaries and weigh in on them at community meetings at each of the Clovis Unified high schools.

Two meetings will be livestreamed.

Comments and concerns will be considered as the district draws up the final proposed boundary map, which will be revealed at the end of March and presented to the Clovis Unified Governing Board at the beginning of April.

Families will have until April 12 to comment on the final map, and the Governing Board will vote on it on April 17.

These maps are not the final boundary maps that will be used.

The district emphasized that once the map is finalized in April, there is still over a year to adjust to the new boundaries, and every principal will be excited to welcome your child.