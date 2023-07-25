HELP WANTED: Clovis Unified School District looking to hire for dozens of positions

Right now, Clovis Unified School District is looking to fill positions in time for the first day of school and beyond.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The countdown is on to the new school year.

Right now, Clovis Unified School District is looking to fill positions in time for the first day of school and beyond.

First-year teacher Aubrey Olson was a recent hire.

She says she's wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember.

"I think I've kind of always known I wanted to work with kids," Olson said.

Olson grew up and graduated from the Clovis Unified School District.

So, it was natural for her to return to CUSD and apply to become a teacher.

After submitting her application and completing several interviews, she was hired.

"Once I got that call, I was so excited. I felt like I could cry, like it was excitement and then nerves," Olson said.

She'll be teaching fourth grade at Maple Creek Elementary School this fall.

CUSD is still hoping to help others reach their dream job.

There are pages of job opportunities online for certificated and classified positions.

"So our certificated positions are going to be like our school psychologist and our teachers and our classified positions. Right now, we're really recruiting for paraprofessionals, school bus drivers, and sub teachers," CUSD Human Resources Technician Rhemah Hall said.

There are full and part-time positions in campus catering which covers all things food, from cook to baker to food prep.

The district is offering a program right now to assist people in getting their bus driver's licenses.

In the classroom, paraprofessionals such as instructional aides are needed to assist teachers.

Minimum requirements vary for each position, but you must at least have your high school diploma.

District officials say you can find open positions in variety of fields within the district.

"We have a plethora of positions available here in our district from food service to instructional assistants to ground keepers or even things in accounting or business services. " Hall said.

You can find all of the open positions by visiting CUSD.com or by visiting edjoin.org.

