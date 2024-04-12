Final day for online comment on proposed Clovis Unified boundary maps approaches

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Public comment for Clovis Unified's proposed school boundaries map closes this week.

People who have concerns can fill out an online comment form by Friday's deadline to share their opinions.

The proposal will be considered for approval by the district's governing board on April 17.

Latest Report: Clovis Unified board reviews final proposed school boundaries map

District administrators say boundary changes are necessary to ease overcrowding at certain schools.

If approved, changes would go into effect starting in the Fall of 2025.

Parents can submit input on the district's website.

You can view the proposed maps by clicking here.