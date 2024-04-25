Military signing event held to honor seniors at Clovis North High School

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school seniors who have decided to serve our country were honored during a special ceremony on Wednesday.

A military signing event took place at Clovis North High school.

The event is for graduating seniors who are planning to join the Armed Services after high school.

The students were individually recognized to acknowledge their commitment to their chosen branch of the military.

Lorenzo Rios is the CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District says this is an exciting time for these students.

"When I say congratulations to all of them, I mean it from the bottom of my heart because they are getting ready to learn and train from the best, see things they've never seen before, serve and really in the process of serving get to appreciate this great nation and how blessed we really are," he said.

Clovis Unified plans to share ceremony information on Buchanan High, Clovis East High and Clovis West High very soon.