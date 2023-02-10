Clovis West High School receives fourth threat in under a week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another threat directed at Clovis West High School came in Thursday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown.

The Fresno Police department lifted the lockdown after officers searched and cleared the school. This is the fourth threat in the just the last few days.

The threats have left student Angel Joaquin on edge. He says he has not been feeling safe on campus.

"I kinda don't wanna come to school anymore, but I mean, I kinda have to," said Joaquin.

He said the threats have disrupted his class time and his mental health.

Joaquin is expected to graduate at the end of this school year, but with all the missed class time, he's afraid he'll fall behind on his studies.

And then there's the uncertainty. Students aren't sure what is real and what's not.

"Now, since it keeps happening, everyone's just scared that one of these times it's not gonna be just a threat," said Joaquin.

Clovis Unified School District Communications Officer, Kelly Avants, said that students are safe on-campus.

"They are intending, with no credibility behind them, to try to scare us. And for parents to understand that we have to work through that," Avants said.

She said there has been no actual risk to staff or students.

"We have been the victim of swatting calls and police believe it to be coming from out of the country," said Avants.

According to the FBI, a swatting call is when a person makes a hoax call to 911 to draw a response from law enforcement, specifically a SWAT team.

The Fresno Police Department is working with the school district on handling these threats. It says this is a felony crime to make these calls.

We reached out and asked them to comment. They said they won't speak on the issue because it's still an active investigation.