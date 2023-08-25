Back-to-back threats at Visalia Unified schools, teen arrested for 1 incident

A 13-year-old is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to shoot his 8th-grade teacher.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening to shoot his 8th-grade teacher.

The boy is a student at Divisadero Middle School in Visalia.

The police department's on-campus youth services officer was made aware of the threat on Wednesday.

The officer detained him and quickly began investigating.

Police went to the boy's home but found no weapons or means to carry out the threat.

"Fortunately, in many cases, these are unfounded... but it causes disruption, it causes fear, so regardless of intent, we investigate every threat," says Visalia Unified Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

The threat is the second one in two days and the third threat since the school year started this month.

During the first week of school, a social media post said there would be gunfire at Mt. Whitney High School.

That threat was unfounded.

On Tuesday, there was another threat made by a 6th-grade student at Hurley Elementary School.

The student allegedly said they were going to bring a gun to school and shoot classmates. But police say it was also found not to be credible.

"It is a very scary situation. Any threat scares schools, teachers, and parents, and we encourage our parents to talk with their children and let them know how serious the consequences are and how in life this can ruin it. This will be in your record," says Liz Jones with the Visalia Police Department.

The Visalia Unified School District credits the Visalia Police Department for its prompt response and partnership.

The district is also making changes to help protect 32,000 students across its 42 campuses.

This includes a visitor and emergency management system and a push-to-talk buzzer at school sites.

"We want our students to be able to learn and teachers to be able to teach in a safe and secure and welcoming environment," says Shrum.

Shrum also mentions Visalia Unified and other Tulare County schools are working on a new app called Say Something.

It's an anonymous reporting system and will help students, parents and teachers report any threats.

The app should be available this fall.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.