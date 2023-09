Madera police are investigating three false threats made against a North Valley high school.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are investigating three false threats made against a North Valley high school.

Officers say Madera South High School received the prank calls Thursday regarding possible threats to the school.

Several officers responded on campus to ensure there was no actual danger to students or staff.

Detectives are now working to identify who is responsible for the false reports