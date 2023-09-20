12-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Earlimart school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A student has been arrested for threatening a shooting at a school in Earlimart on Monday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it was reported that a 12-year-old boy had claimed that the shooting would happen at Earlimart Middle School.

After identifying the suspect, detectives searched through his home but did not find any guns.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility for making terrorist threats.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Loya or Sergeant Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.